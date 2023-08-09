Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Orsted Used Wrong Rule In NJ Wind Farm Spat, Court Told

By George Woolston (August 9, 2023, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey county urged a state judge to toss claims that it had failed to record easement orders issued by a state agency to Orsted for the construction of its offshore wind project, arguing that the Danish energy company filed the claims under the wrong court rule....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!