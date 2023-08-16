Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Unsealed Docs Show Special Counsel's Fight For Trump DMs

By Katie Buehler (August 16, 2023, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Newly unsealed court documents show prosecutors obtained former President Donald Trump's direct messages and draft posts from the social media platform formerly known as Twitter as part of the investigation into whether he attempted to subvert the 2020 election, and provide details about the platform's "extraordinarily aggressive" bid to prevent the government from accessing the information....

