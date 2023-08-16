Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas House Details Paxton's 'Bizarre' Ties With Investor

By Catherine Marfin (August 16, 2023, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for the Texas House board overseeing suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial told the state Senate that the public could not have known the "extensive steps" Paxton took to make his office a "concierge law firm" for Austin real estate investor Nate Paul, in a litany of filings urging the court to uphold the impeachment articles....

