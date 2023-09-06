'Breakfast Club' Restaurant Can Keep Its TM, Judge Says

By Andrew Karpan (September 6, 2023, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in California is refusing to stop the founder of Planet Hollywood's new "influencer café" from using the name "Breakfast Club," writing that it's "difficult to believe" people are confusing the place with a similarly named brunch spot in Texas, and that there were "serious questions going to the merits" of any trademark case in the first place....