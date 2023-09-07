Ex-Paxton Aides Say They Feared 'Co-Conspirator' Label

By Catherine Marfin (September 7, 2023, 12:28 PM EDT) -- A third former aide who blew the whistle on suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's alleged abuse of office told the state's Senate on Thursday that he and other aides were fearful of the potential "to be labeled as co-conspirators" when they went to the FBI and reported the lengths their former boss went to in an attempt to help real estate investor Nate Paul....