Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Amgen-Horizon Deal May Signal FTC's Return To Bargaining

By Laura Onken, Jan Rybnicek and Emily Strickland (September 13, 2023, 4:52 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 1, just over a week before trial was slated to begin, the Federal Trade Commission and several states agreed to settle their challenge to Amgen Inc.'s proposed acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics, allowing the transaction to close.[1]...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!