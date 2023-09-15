Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Striking Worker Benefits Bill Sent To Newsom's Desk

By Hailey Konnath (September 14, 2023, 11:15 PM EDT) -- The California Senate on Thursday passed legislation that would make unemployment benefits available to workers on strike for two weeks or more, sending the measure to the desk of Gov. Gavin Newsom as thousands of workers remain on strike across the Golden State....

