Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Justices Won't Take Netflix, Disney Franchise Fees Case

By Sanjay Talwani (September 19, 2023, 5:29 PM EDT) -- An effort in Georgia to charge local franchise fees to Netflix, Disney and other video streaming giants was stopped Tuesday by the state Supreme Court when it declined to hear an appeal of the case brought by local governments....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!