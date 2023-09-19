Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Unlikely To Free Bankman-Fried After Diary Leak

By Rachel Scharf (September 19, 2023, 2:10 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel strongly indicated Tuesday that they won't release FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried from pretrial detention after he leaked a key witness' diary to the media, with one appeals judge pointing out that if the defendant "makes his own bed, he sleeps in it."...

