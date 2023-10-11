Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Meta Colluded To Kill Fitness VR App, $353M Suit Says

By Craig Clough (October 11, 2023, 8:41 PM EDT) -- An app and game developer sued Meta, its CEO Mark Zuckerberg and others in California federal court on Tuesday for over $353 million, alleging the social media giant agreed to launch its fitness virtual reality app before killing the deal due to the app maker also working with competitor platforms....

