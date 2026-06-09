DOI About-Face Stokes Yearslong Cherokee Land Rights Fight

By Crystal Owens ( June 9, 2026, 6:03 PM EDT) -- More than a year ago, members of the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians gathered at their tribal complex in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, over the news of a U.S. Department of the Interior solicitor's memorandum opinion that determined the federally recognized tribe is a successor in interest to the historic Cherokee Nation....
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