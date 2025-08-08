Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Google Loses Bid To Send Patent Case From WDTX To Calif.

By Adam Lidgett ( August 8, 2025, 2:51 PM EDT) -- A Western District of Texas magistrate judge has refused to ship to California a lawsuit accusing Google of infringing patents covering ways to safely do financial transactions on a mobile device, finding the tech giant failed to show the Golden State was more convenient....

