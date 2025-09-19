Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Preserving Refunds As Tariffs Await Supreme Court Weigh-In

By Catherine Karol, Jennifer Smith-Veluz and Mitchell Zajac ( September 19, 2025, 5:03 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 9, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to an expedited review of whether the International Emergency Economic Powers Act grants President Donald Trump the authority to levy tariffs. The high court accepted the government's request for review less than a week after its petition was filed, agreeing to schedule oral arguments the first week of November....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies