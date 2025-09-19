Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Key Points From DOJ's New DeFi Enforcement Outline

By Drew Rolle ( September 19, 2025, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Taken together, several recent U.S. Department of Justice statements signal how the agency will enforce illicit finance risks in decentralized finance, or DeFi, focusing on individual harm, knowledge and intent rather than broad regulatory prosecution. Here are some takeaways:...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies