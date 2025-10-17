Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Readies $1.3B Spending Plan For Broadband Access

By Nadia Dreid ( October 17, 2025, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Texas, which was originally allocated $3.3 billion under the Biden administration, is about to submit its plans for using the $1.3 billion in federal broadband funding that was eventually awarded after a Trump administration revamp of the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program....

