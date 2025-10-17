Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Taxation With Representation: Latham, Kirkland, Wachtell

By Zak Kostro ( October 17, 2025, 1:57 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, the Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Partnership, MGX, and BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners acquire Aligned Data Centers from Macquarie Asset Management and co-investors; Rayonier Inc. and PotlatchDeltic Corp. merge to create a timber and wood products giant; and a Lone Star Funds affiliate acquires industrial processing equipment provider Hillenbrand Inc....

