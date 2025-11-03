Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Panel Won't Nix Walmart Verdict Over Juror's Stocks

By Mike Curley ( November 3, 2025, 12:26 PM EST) -- A California appeals panel won't revive a woman's claims against Walmart Inc. over chemical burns she suffered when a bottle of bleach opened while she was taking it off the shelf, saying she hadn't preserved for appeal any of her objections to a juror who she claims was biased because he owned Walmart stock....

