OpenAI Hit With Wave Of Suits Over 'Suicide Coach' ChatGPT

By Dorothy Atkins ( November 7, 2025, 10:40 PM EST) -- ChatGPT users and suicide victims' families hit OpenAI Inc. and its CEO Sam Altman with a wave of lawsuits in California state court Friday, alleging OpenAI knowingly released a dangerously designed sycophantic, psychologically manipulative, addictive version of ChatGPT that at times became a "suicide coach" to vulnerable users who killed themselves....

