Blue Shield Of California, Magellan Sued Over 'Ghost Network'

By Gina Kim ( November 20, 2025, 7:01 PM EST) -- Blue Shield of California and Magellan Health maintain a "ghost network" directory of mental health providers who don't exist or don't accept new patients, leading customers to hit a dead end or desperately resort to expensive out-of-network providers, according to a proposed class action filed Wednesday in California federal court. ...

