FCC Revokes Calif.'s Direct Oversight Of Lifeline Program

By Nadia Dreid ( November 21, 2025, 8:31 PM EST) -- California will no longer be allowed to use its own process to verify eligibility for the Lifeline program after the FCC stripped it of the privilege, which has only been extended to two other states, claiming a recently passed California law will make the state's process unreliable....

