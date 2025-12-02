Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Accusers Seek To Revive Katt Williams Suit Over Judicial Bias

By Lynn LaRowe ( December 2, 2025, 4:08 PM EST) -- Four women whose suit against comedian Katt Williams was tossed by a Georgia federal judge on a finding that the claims related to a 2016 altercation outside a nightclub were time-barred, asked the court Tuesday to reconsider on the basis that the judge is hostile to their lawyer and did not render an impartial decision....

