Atty's 'Reptile Theory' Argument Sparks Assault Suit Retrial

By Y. Peter Kang ( December 2, 2025, 8:18 PM EST) -- A California state appeals court has greenlit a new trial in a case where a jury awarded $1 million to a woman who was allegedly assaulted by a hotel owner during an eviction dispute, saying plaintiff's counsel improperly used the "reptile theory" trial technique to sway the jury....

