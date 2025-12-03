Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

House Panel OKs Shot Clocks On Broadband Project Reviews

By Christopher Cole ( December 3, 2025, 5:06 PM EST) -- House Republicans pushed a contentious bill through committee Wednesday to require state and local governments to act within certain timeframes on applications for new broadband projects, or the permits would be deemed granted regardless....

