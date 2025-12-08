2 Early Settlement Alternatives In Federal Securities Litigation

By Richard Zelichov ( December 8, 2025, 3:40 PM EST) -- Most class actions brought under the federal securities laws are either won by the defendants on the basis of a motion to dismiss at the earliest stages of the case or are settled if the motion to dismiss is denied in whole or in part.[1] The win-on-motion-to-dismiss-or-settle dichotomy has negative consequences for companies and their insurers.[2]...