Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Reviewing 2025's State And Federal AI Regulations

By Jessica Brigman ( December 16, 2025, 6:25 PM EST) -- As with data privacy, there is no comprehensive law in the U.S. at the federal level governing the use of artificial intelligence. While there had been an executive order in place to fund research into AI and how to safely use and regulate the technology, that was rescinded early in 2025....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies