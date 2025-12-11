Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

LA Bellwether Jury To Decide If J&J Hid Talc Risk For Decades

By Craig Clough ( December 11, 2025, 10:03 PM EST) -- An attorney for one of two women who claim Johnson & Johnson's talcum products caused their ovarian cancer told a California jury Thursday in a bellwether trial's closing arguments that the company hid the health risks of talc for decades, while the company's attorney insisted the science is on their side....

