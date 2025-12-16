Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

LA Angels Did Nothing To Prevent Pitcher's Death, Jury Told

By Gina Kim ( December 15, 2025, 11:05 PM EST) -- The Los Angeles Angels "did absolutely nothing" to stop its employee from distributing illicit drugs to Tyler Skaggs, plaintiffs' counsel told California jurors Monday during closing arguments in his family's wrongful death lawsuit, while an Angels attorney argued that the pitcher was responsible for his own overdose death. ...

