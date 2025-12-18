Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NFL's Bears Dangle Ind. Move As Ill. Stadium Plans Stall

By David Steele ( December 18, 2025, 4:31 PM EST) -- The Chicago Bears will consider locations for a proposed new stadium outside the city, including in Indiana, because Illinois lawmakers have not supported their plan for suburban Arlington Heights, team president Kevin Warren said....

