LA Angels, Skaggs Family Reach Deal Amid Jury Deliberations

By Gina Kim and Craig Clough ( December 19, 2025, 3:14 PM EST) -- The Los Angeles Angels reached a settlement Friday ending a wrongful death suit brought by the family of pitcher Tyler Skaggs over his overdose death while traveling to an away game in 2019, cutting short jury deliberations in a two-month trial that saw the Angels facing hundreds of millions of dollars in potential liability....

