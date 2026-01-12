Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Sign Off On Dismissal Of FIFA Bribery Cases

By Alex Lawson ( January 12, 2026, 11:55 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday erased criminal bribery convictions against a former media executive and an Argentine sports marketing company stemming from the FIFA corruption probe, following through on federal prosecutors' surprising decision to abandon the cases last month....

