Calif. Construction Co. Nabs $15B Air Force Contract

By Matthew Santoni ( January 9, 2026, 6:21 PM EST) -- Brea, California-based Insight Pacific LLC has been awarded an open-ended, global construction contract with the U.S. Air Force worth up to $15 billion through 2035, the U.S. Department of Defense announced Thursday....

