DiDi, Investors Can Notify Class Of Proposed $740M Deal

By Emilie Ruscoe ( January 13, 2026, 8:21 PM EST) -- A proposed $740 million settlement between Chinese ride-hailing app DiDi and its investors has moved forward after a New York federal judge approved a notice to class members and scheduled a settlement hearing over the plan to resolve shareholder claims the company hid enterprise-threatening regulatory risks during its 2021 initial public offering....

