Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Oracle Sued By Pension Plan Over AI-Linked Debt Disclosures

By Katryna Perera ( January 14, 2026, 7:23 PM EST) -- The Ohio Carpenters Pension Plan filed a proposed class action Wednesday in New York state court against Oracle, its founder Larry Ellison and other top brass, alleging the company failed to disclose that it would need to sell significant extra debt to fund its artificial intelligence buildout....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies