Calif. Car Cos. Hit With $200M Chancery Fraud Suit

By Jarek Rutz ( January 14, 2026, 6:11 PM EST) -- Several California-based car companies, as well as their leader and current and former executives, orchestrated a fraudulent acquisition and asset transfer scheme designed to render a lucrative fuel trading contract worthless and shield a defense contractor from more than $200 million in liabilities, a lawsuit brought Wednesday in the Delaware Chancery Court says....

