State Dept. Releases List Of Countries Targeted By Visa Pause

By Ganesh Setty ( January 15, 2026, 5:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of State released an official list of the 75 countries for which it will pause issuing immigrant visas, after it said immigrants from these countries "take welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates."...

