Calif. AG Orders xAI To Stop Enabling Sexualized Deepfakes

By Rae Ann Varona ( January 16, 2026, 8:13 PM EST) -- California's attorney general on Friday sent xAI a cease and desist letter demanding the artificial intelligence company immediately stop the creation and distribution of nonconsensual, sexualized deepfakes, days after U.S. senators announced they had demanded that leading tech companies disclose how they are preventing such images on their platforms....

