American Bridge Owes $57M In Seattle Convention Center Suit

By Rachel Riley ( January 20, 2026, 8:42 PM EST) -- American Bridge Co. has been hit with a $57 million judgment in Washington state court after a judge last month found the steel subcontractor on the hook for delays to a Seattle convention center project in a legal battle with a Clark Construction joint venture that served as the general contractor. ...

