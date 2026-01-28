Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tyson Cuts $48M Deal To End More Pork Price-Fixing Claims

By Dorothy Atkins ( January 28, 2026, 9:42 PM EST) -- Commercial and institutional indirect pork purchasers have urged a Minnesota federal judge to preliminarily approve Tyson Foods Inc.'s $48 million deal to resolve antitrust claims over allegedly inflated pork prices, noting that it's the certified class's sixth settlement, bringing the class's total recovery to $114 million as the years-long litigation nears trial.  ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®