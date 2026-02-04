How Specificity, Self-Dealing Are Shaping ERISA Litigation

By James Beall ( February 4, 2026, 4:09 PM EST) -- For millions of U.S. workers, hidden or excessive fees in their 401(k) or 403(b) plans can quietly chip away at long-term returns. Most workers who rely on employer-sponsored retirement plans to build their nest eggs assume their plan fees are reasonable, or simply do not give the matter much thought. But when plan fees are too high, those small percentages erode savings by thousands of dollars over time....