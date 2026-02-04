Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

How Specificity, Self-Dealing Are Shaping ERISA Litigation

By James Beall ( February 4, 2026, 4:09 PM EST) -- For millions of U.S. workers, hidden or excessive fees in their 401(k) or 403(b) plans can quietly chip away at long-term returns. Most workers who rely on employer-sponsored retirement plans to build their nest eggs assume their plan fees are reasonable, or simply do not give the matter much thought. But when plan fees are too high, those small percentages erode savings by thousands of dollars over time....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies