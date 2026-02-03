Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gibson Dunn, Sullivan & Cromwell Lead SpaceX, XAI Merger

By Lauren Berg ( February 2, 2026, 10:46 PM EST) -- Elon Musk announced Monday that SpaceX, represented by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, has acquired his artificial intelligence startup xAI, advised by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, in a bid to launch space-based data centers, amid plans for an initial public offering that would value the aerospace company at more than $1 trillion....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies