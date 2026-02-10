Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Delaware Justices Bar Damages for Invalid Noncompetes

By Jarek Rutz ( February 10, 2026, 6:39 PM EST) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed a Delaware Chancery Court ruling that barred Fortiline Inc. and its parent, Patriot Supply Holdings Inc., from recovering damages for breaches of noncompete and nonsolicitation agreements that had already been deemed unenforceable....

