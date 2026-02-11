Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ZTE Escapes Samsung's Patent Licensing Case For Now

By Matthew Perlman ( February 11, 2026, 3:51 PM EST) -- A California federal court has found that ZTE lacks sufficient connections to the U.S. for the court to have jurisdiction over claims from Samsung that the China-based technology company refuses to license its standard essential patents on fair terms....

