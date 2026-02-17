Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AG Ends Pursuit Of RICO Case Against NJ Power Broker

By George Woolston ( February 17, 2026, 12:15 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Office said Tuesday that it will not take its criminal racketeering case against South Jersey power broker George E. Norcross III to the state high court, effectively ending its prosecution of him and his associates....

