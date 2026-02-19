Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Staten Islander Cops To Obstruction In Gogic Juror Bribe Case

By Frank G. Runyeon ( February 19, 2026, 5:52 PM EST) -- A man pled guilty Thursday in New York federal court to trying to bribe a juror in heavyweight boxer Goran Gogic's drug trafficking trial as part of a deal with prosecutors, following an alleged conspiracy to sway the verdict with an illicit six-figure payment....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies