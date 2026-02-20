Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Clearing US Legal Hurdles To Biz Opportunities In Venezuela

By Brandt Leibe, Barry Kamar and Michael Galdo ( February 20, 2026, 5:39 PM EST) -- The January removal of former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and recent announcements regarding plans to reinvigorate the development of the country's natural resources have given rise to significant interest among private sector energy players to participate....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies