Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

3 Questions After Justices Sink Trump's Emergency Tariffs

By Dylan Moroses ( February 20, 2026, 7:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that President Donald Trump's tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act are unlawful left open questions for practitioners, including how importers may qualify and claim refunds for the illegal duties paid....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies