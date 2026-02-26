Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

LA Times Joins Ad Tech Antitrust Litigation Against Google

By Lauren Berg ( February 26, 2026, 9:06 PM EST) -- The publisher of The Los Angeles Times on Wednesday threw its hat into multidistrict litigation targeting Google's advertising placement technology dominance, alleging that Google's monopolization forces publishers to sell ad space at depressed prices that boost the tech giant's profits while dramatically cutting revenue for publishers and Google's ad technology rivals....

