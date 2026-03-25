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PTAB Was Never '100% Discretionary,' Rep. Issa Tells Squires

By Dani Kass ( March 25, 2026, 11:00 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director John Squires is exceeding the authority Congress intended to grant him in the America Invents Act for discretionarily denying patent challenges, the U.S. House of Representatives' intellectual property leader said Wednesday....

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