TikTok, Meta Get Hot Bench In 'Subway Surfing' Death Appeal

By Frank G. Runyeon ( February 26, 2026, 5:53 PM EST) -- Social media giants TikTok and Meta Thursday faced a barrage of questions by New York state appellate court judges as the companies seek dismissal of a lawsuit over the death of a boy who climbed atop a moving subway car, which his parent alleged was due to a "challenge" video pushed to minors....

