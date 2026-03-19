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Maya Kowalski Says Atty Made Her 'Uncomfortable'

By Carolina Bolado ( March 19, 2026, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The attorney who persuaded a jury to award $261 million to Netflix documentary subject Maya Kowalski also provided unsolicited dating and sex advice to his 18-year-old client and arranged an advance funding loan for the Kowalski family in violation of Florida Bar rules, according to a statement Kowalski filed....

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